NBA star Stephen Curry’s wife and chef extraordinaire Ayesha Curry opened up to Entertainment Tonight about #CoupleGoals with Steph, cooking at home with their two daughters, Riley and Ryan and more.

Watch the interview below…

Also, Ayesha was recently a guest co-host on “The Real,” and revealed her hubby Steph “really loves” her feet, and that she sends him pictures of her feet instead of nude selfies.

Watch the video below…