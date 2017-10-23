Gabrielle Union Responds To Critics On If She Really Tosses Husband Dwyane Wade’s Salad! (Video)





Last week, actress Gabrielle Union had social media on fire after she appeared on the “Sway In The Morning” show to promote her new book and discussed why women should toss their man’s salad, how she played with herself at age 5 with her teddy bear, money challenges with hubby D-Wade and more.

After watching the interview of Gabrielle openly talking about how women should toss their men’s salad, a lot people implied that Union’s hubby Dwyane Wade likes to have his salad tossed by her.

To clarify her misinterpreted comments, Gabby hopped on Twitter to respond.

I was talking about is reciprocity. Sexual gratification should include BOTH partners. Women shouldnt be only givers. Used humor 2 mk the pt https://t.co/Rogy7cK3WI — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 21, 2017

I was talking about advice in my book #WereGonnaNeedMoreWine about sexual expectations & judgement. Y'all implied wht u wanted out of a joke https://t.co/Rogy7cK3WI — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 21, 2017

“@itsgabrielleu: Judgement about sexual gratification is what keeps people sexually repressed & having uneven sexual experiences.” pic.twitter.com/etZ2oSvoPK — Sixolile (@sixo_ashton) October 21, 2017

Whats shocking is that ppl are shocked that a grown ass woman has the balls to speak openly & honestly about sex. Y'all are comedy. — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 21, 2017

I'm 45 & just got married, sooo my sexual experience covers DECADES lol my sexual life didn't just start with my 2nd marriage. God bless yal — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 21, 2017

You're right, if they read my book they'd understand the convo we were joking about on Sway. #WereGonnaNeedMoreWine read it & join the convo https://t.co/41PbzlGFl6 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 21, 2017

