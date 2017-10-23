Gabrielle Union Responds To Critics On If She Really Tosses Husband Dwyane Wade’s Salad! (Video)

Kate Winslet Speaks On Idris Elba’s Foot Fetish And How She Had To Direct Their Love Scene In New Movie “The Mountain Between Us.” (Video)
Last week, actress Gabrielle Union had social media on fire after she appeared on the “Sway In The Morning” show to promote her new book and discussed why women should toss their man’s salad, how she played with herself at age 5 with her teddy bear, money challenges with hubby D-Wade and more.

After watching the interview of Gabrielle openly talking about how women should toss their men’s salad, a lot people implied that Union’s hubby Dwyane Wade likes to have his salad tossed by her.

To clarify her misinterpreted comments, Gabby hopped on Twitter to respond.

WOW! Ladies do you agree with Gabrielle?

