Heartfelt: Stranger Brings Christmas Presents to 5 Kids Whose Father Was Murdered (Video)





Check out this heartfelt video about a stranger bringing Christmas presents to 5 kids whose father was murdered last November.

Floyd Miley had never met Stannisha Battle before, but her family has been on his mind for nearly two months. Her fiancee, Leondrae Ridley was shot and killed outside their home in Nashville back in November, leaving her to raise their five children on her own. Miley and a friend took it upon themselves to make sure Ridley’s children had gifts to open on Christmas morning and he personally delivered them.

Watch the heartfelt video below: