Taraji P. Henson Confirms Relationship With Ex-NFL Baller Kelvin Hayden (Video)

While making promo rounds for her new movie “Proud Mary,” actress Taraji P. Henson finally confirmed her private relationship with boyfriend and ex-NFL baller Kelvin Hayden.

Taraji’s man, Kelvin Hayden, Jr. is a former NFL baller who was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the second round of the 2005 NFL Draft. He played college football at Illinois. Hayden played for several team including the Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears. Hayden returned an interception 56 yards for a touchdown in Super Bowl XLI against the Bears.

