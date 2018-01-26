LOL: Charles Barkley Fires Back At Lakers Fan Who Tweeted A ‘Krispy Kreme’ Joke About Him (Video)





Last night during TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” the production crew brought a tweet to Barkley’s attention about a Los Angeles Lakers fan making a joke about Charles and how he would have chosen “Krispy Kreme” with the 1st pick in the all-star game. In case you did not know, Charles has a passionate love for Krisy Kreme doughnuts and always gets teased about from his fellow co-host.

Check out Barkley’s epic response to the guy….who clearly is not a small guy himself (see photo above).

Watch the video below: