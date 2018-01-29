NFL Star Fletcher Cox Explains Why He Cheated With Married Woman And Told Her He Wanted To Impregnate Her! (Video)





Philadelphia Eagles star Fletcher Cox has responded to claims in a lawsuit filed by a man named Joshua Jeffords for cheating with his wife Catherine.

In case you did not know, Jeffords’ lawsuit alleges that Cox destroyed his marriage by cheating with his wife Catherine causing “alienation of affection,” which is under law is illegal in the state of North Carolina.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

As a result, Cox has responded to the lawsuit claims… stating he didn’t know the woman was married and she was not in love with her husband.

TMZ reports: In docs filed by Cox’s attorney, he’s adamant he’s no home wrecker … saying the relationship “was not the result of seduction,” but just “mutual attraction” with a woman who “knowingly and voluntarily consented to the relationship.” In fact, Cox says she never told him she was married … and says it wouldn’t matter anyway, ’cause “no genuine love or affection existed” between Catherine and her husband. The 6’4,” 310-pound Pro Bowler does admit to having explicit text conversations with the woman … including telling her, “I want to get you pregnant.”

Cox’s attorney is asking the court to dismiss the case … and make Josh Jeffords pay for his lawyers.

If you want to read the text message exchange, watch the video below.