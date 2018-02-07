Wait, What? Quincy Jones Says He Used To Date Ivanka Trump! (Video)

Floyd Mayweather Jr. Shows Off Another $100 Million Dollar Check He Received From Last Fight! (Video)
In a recent “wait, what?” interview with Vulture Magazine, music legend Quincy Jones, 84, claimed that he once dated Ivanka Trump, 36, who is 48 years younger.

The 28 Grammy winner Jones told Vulture he and Ivanka dated in 2006.

Jones said:

“I used to date Ivanka, you know. Tommy Hilfiger, who was working with my daughter Kidada, said, ‘Ivanka wants to have dinner with you.’ I said, ‘No problem. She’s a fine motherf–-er. She had the most beautiful legs I ever saw in my life,” Jones continued. “Wrong father, though.”

Jones on Donald Trump:

“I used to hang out with him,” Jones stated. “He’s a crazy motherf–-er. Limited mentally — a megalomaniac, narcissistic. I can’t stand him.”

If this is true, all we can say is “Wow.” You know the adult film companies are probably going to have a field day with this confession and put out a movie parody.

