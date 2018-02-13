



Meet Zinzi Evans Coogler, wife of movie director Ryan Coogler. We are not sure when or how they first met, but we do know the couple dated for years before they tied the knot back on May 01, 2016. At this time, the couple does not have any children.

Just like her husband, Zinzi Evans is a movie industry rising star in her own right. She is an assistant director and producer, who produced the short film “Locks,” which Coogler wrote and directed.

Zinzi graduated with a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) degree in Communicative Disorders and Deaf Studies – Interpreting in 2008 from California State University-Fresno. Before her film career, Zinzi worked a sign language interpreter.

Ryan Coogler is a film director and screenwriter. His first feature film, Fruitvale Station (2013), won the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award for U.S. dramatic film at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival. He also co-wrote and directed the seventh film in the Rocky film saga, Creed (2015), and the Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero film Black Panther (2018).

Coogler majored in finance and took as many film classes as he could take at fit Sacramento State. After Sacramento State, he attended USC School of Cinematic Arts, where he made a series of short films.