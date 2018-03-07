NBA Star Dwyane Wade Pays Surprise Visit To Parkland High Student Survivors During First Full Day Of Classes! (Video)





NBA star Dwyane Wade met with students Wednesday for the first full day of classes back at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, since the February 14th school shooting that killed 17 people and wounded at least 16 others.

Wade’s visit was a surprise to the students, and a Miami Heat team spokesman said he arranged the visit on his own.



Some students said he surprised them in the cafeteria, leading to a large crowd surrounding the basketball player.



