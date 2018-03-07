Usher and Wife Grace Miguel Announce Separation After Two Tears Of Marriage! (Video)





R&B singer Usher and his wife, Grace Miguel, have announced their separation after two tears of marriage and almost ten years together.

Usher and Grace, who is also his manager, got together in 2009 following Usher’s public divorce from his first wife, Tameka Foster.

The former couple sent a joint statement saying, “After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple. We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward.”

Unfortunately, the announcement comes after several women came forward claiming that Usher gave them herpes. However, a $20 million lawsuit filed against Usher singer was dismissed in late 2017.