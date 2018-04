In case you missed it tonight, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade starred in their new reality show titled “All Star Flip,” which features the couple renovating and flipping homes on HGTV.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

“All-Star Flip” features Gabby and Dwyane in a 30-minute episode as they buy, overhaul and flip a home in an up-and-coming Miami neighborhood.

Watch the preview trailer below: