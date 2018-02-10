NBA Star Tristan Thompson’s Dad Says He’s Making a Big Mistake Having Baby With Khloe Kardashian & Not Being In His First Born Son’s Life With His Original Baby Mama Jordy Craig (Video)





NBA star Tristian Thompson’s father, Trevor Thompson, is not holding back his feelings about what he thinks of Tristian and Khloe Kardashian relationship.

After blowing up the comment section of a picture posted by Tristian’s ex-girlfriend and son’s mother Jordy Craig, Thompson Sr. said that Tristian is a deadbeat father to his 1-year-old son and will later regret choosing Khloe over them.

According to Newsweek.com, Jordy Craig has a connection to the Kardashian’s other than being Thompson’s ex. That comes in the form of rapper Tyga. Like Kylie Jenner and Blac Chyna, Craig once dated the “Rack City” rapper. Adding to her prominence and further entwining herself in the celebrity world, Craig is reportedly related to of Kevin Heart’s wife, Eniko Parrish.

