Watch this heartfelt video of one-handed Shaquem Griffin and his twin brother Shaquill got emotional after getting the call and being drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

What makes this moment so special is the fact that not only has Shaquem defied all the odds being a one-handed football player, but also he got drafted to the same team his twin brother Shaquill is currently playing on.

Watch the emotional video below: