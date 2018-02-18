Chadwick Boseman Gets Emotional While Speaking On Two Kids With Terminal Illnesses Trying To Survive Long Enough Just To See Black Panther Movie (Video)





You might want to grab some tissues before you watch this interview!!!

During a recent promo interview with the cast of “Black Panther,” actor Chadwick Boseman got emotional while discussing the impact of “Black Panther” to the black american community and how two kids with terminal illnesses were trying to survive long enough just to see the highly anticipated movie.

Unfortunately, the two kids, Ian and Taylor, did not make it and passed away from cancer before the movie debuted this weekend.

Watch the video below: