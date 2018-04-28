Congratulations: Saquon Barkley And Girlfriend Anna Congdon Welcome Baby Girl Two Days Before 2018 NFL Draft. (Video)
Congratulations: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson & Lauren Hashian Welcome A Baby Girl (Video)



TheBallerLife.com – Ballerwives.com would like to congratulate actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his long time partner Lauren Hashian on giving birth to a baby girl named Tiana.

The 45-year-old mega movie star announced on social media Monday that Lauren recently gave birth to their baby girl. The couples baby girl Tiana, was born on Tuesday, April 17th.

This is the couple’s second daughter together and his third overall.

On her Instagram page yesterday, Lauren wrote:

” It’s so incredible to finally meet you our sweet little Baby Tia. You are the most peaceful peanut, our little angel & wow, are we lucky… completely in love.”

