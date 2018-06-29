Teyana Taylor Opens Up About Sharing Her Husband Iman Shumpert In Threesomes With Other Women In The Bedroom (Video)

During a recent interview on “Big Boy’s Neighborhood,” recording artist, actress, dancer, and model Teyana Taylor opened up about having threesomes with her NBA baller hubby Iman Shumpert.
On her highly anticipated new album “Keep That Same Energy,” Taylor has a hot track titled “3Way,” where she talks about having a threesome with Iman.
In the interview, Taylor confirmed the song if definitely not fiction, but something she has totally experienced.
Taylor told Big Boy:
“Okay, look—listen! I ain’t finna sing about nothing that I ain’t been through. My album is what it is—I was like do you know how many “thank you’s” I’m gonna get for this?! What I’m saying is when you make a vow and you’re married, it ain’t no limits. Period!”
