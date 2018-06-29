NFL Star Adrian Peterson’s Alleged Side Chick Heart Malone Releases Their Alleged Secret DM’s On Her Instagram Page…And Then Deletes It. (Video – Pics))
Jordin Sparks & Husband Dana Isaiah Open Up About Their First Child Together & More (Video)



During an interview with People Tv, R&B singer Jordin Sparks and her husband Dana open up about their marriage, surprise pregnancy, decision to have a natural childbirth, and how life with their new son has them happier than ever.

Back in July 2017, Jordin Sparks and Dana married in a Hawaiian ceremony.

Who is Dana Isaiah you ask?

Dana Isaiah is a model and fitness enthusiast, who use to play college basketball At Southeastern University.

From modeling clothes to several professional shoot relating to fitness, Dana has been making a name for himself. His portfolio includes exclusive features in a variety of publications and fitness campaigns, including a shoot in Lapalme Magazine where he also graced the cover.

