Omari Hardwick Opens Up About His Two Kids With Wife Jae And What’s Next On ‘Power’ (Video)

Actor Omari Hardwick, the lead star of the hit Starz drama series “Power, sat down with GMA’s Robin Roberts and dished on his two kids with wife Jae Hardwick and what fans can expect next on the hit cable TV show.

Omari married wife Jennifer Pfautch back in 2012. They have two children together, son named Brave, and their first-born daughter named Nova.

Omari’s wife, Jae, graduated from California Lutheran University in 2004 with a Communications degree. While in college, she interned at NBC’s Prime Time Entertainment Publicity Department in Burbank, California.

After graduating from college, Jennifer worked with the famous Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for a year. Currently, she works as a publicist at Paradigm Talent Agency.

