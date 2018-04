Check out this heartfelt video of a high school senior named Nassir Al-Faruq, who took his mother, Fatima, to his 2018 Senior Prom because she never got the chance to go because she had to take care of him.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

At the time of Fatima’s high school prom, Nassir was only 6 months old, so she made the decision not to attend because she needed to save her money to rent them an apartment.

Watch the video below: