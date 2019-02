(The Baller Life) – LaLa Anthony gave ELLE’s style director Nikki Ogunnaike an exclusive tour of inside her closet, which includes her impressive 400-pair shoe collection, Givenchy Nightingale and Hermès Birkin bags, black skinny jeans, red carpet gowns and Nas merch, to the signature Tom Ford suit she’ll never let go and covetable shoes from the likes of Yeezy and Alaïa that line her TriBeCa closets.

Check out the video below: