



TheBallerLife.com has learned that NBA star Dennis Schroder missed his team’s win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night due to the fact that he and his wife Ellen was giving birth to couple’s first child.

Dennis and Ellen both took to their Instagram pages and posted a photo of their beautiful newborn baby on Tuesday.

We do not know how they first met, but we do know Ellen Ziolo and Dennis first started dating back in 2017. Back in July 2018, Dennis took to his Instagram page and announced that he popped the big question to his girlfriend Ellen Ziolo in Los Angeles. While announcing the big news, Dennis also addressed all the haters who were trying to split them apart.

She said yes !!! It doesn’t matter what people are trying to say it’s not going to bring us apart!

She’s the love of my life

“I said yes! You are the love of my life, because you make me the happiest woman … infinitely grateful for everything !!! With you forever”

According to reports, Dennis used an unconventional approach to asking his girlfriend to marry him. The NBA star allegedly employed the use of a helicopter to assist him.

Dennis Schröder is a German professional basketball player who is currently playing for the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder. Before getting traded to the OKC Thunder back on July 25th, 2018, Dennis signed a four-year rookie contract extension worth $70 million with the Atlanta Hawks back in 2016. Dennis’ contract was guaranteed at $62 million dollars, with $8 million in incentives, which adds up to an average annual salary of $15.5 million.



