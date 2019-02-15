Steve Harvey And Monique Get Into Heated Debate Over How She Handled Hollywood ‘Blackballing.”(Video)

Actress-comedian Mo’Nique visited the “Steve Harvey Show” on Wednesday and got into a somewhat heated debate with her good friend Steve over how she handled her claim of being blackballed by Black Hollywood, which included Tyler Perry, Lee Daniels, and Oprah Winfrey.
Watch the videos below:
After the show, Monique posted a video comparing their interview with a scene from Roots. The caption over the video broke down the meaning of “selling out.”
Watch the video below: