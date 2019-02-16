Meet Eric Reid’s Wife Jaid Reid





Meet Jaid Reid, wife of NFL star Eric Reid.

In an interview with Wags Redefined, Jaid dishes on how she first met Eric.

“We met through mutual friends at LSU, but were both in relationships at the time. One day, at my friend’s birthday party, we were talking and realized we were both single and became inseparable from that moment on. We married soon after we moved to California.”

The couple tied the knot on July 19th, 2014.



Jaid became the proud stepmother to Eric’s oldest daughter Leilani, who became a big sister to her baby sister Knysna.

Jaid, who comes from a biracial family, was born in Cape Town, South Africa during the Apartheid. Jaid’s mother is South African and her dad was born in Chicago. Mrs. Reid graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Nutrition and Food Science from Louisiana State University (LSU) the same year Eric left for the NFL draft.

Eric Reid currently plays safety for the NFL’s Carolina Panthers. He played college football for Louisiana State University (LSU). Eric was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft. On February 11th, 2019, Reid signed a three-year, $22 million contract extension with the Panthers. Also, Reid, along with his former teammate and good friend Colin Kaepernick, settled his collusion case with NFL for an undisclosed sum.