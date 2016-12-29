Heartfelt: NFL Star Cam Newton Grants Sick Kid’s Christmas Wish! (Video)

Wait, What? Serena Williams Announces Engagement To Reddit Website Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian! (Video)
Over the holidays, NFL star Cam Newton fulfilled a Christmas Wish for a sick 10-year-old boy named Taylor Deckard, who is battling a severe heart condition.

Deckard, 10, suffers from advanced pulmonary hypertension and is a big Auburn University fan, the college Cam attended before becoming a NFL star player. Deckard’s physical education teacher at Lakewood Elementary Courtney Cooper began a social media campaign to get the boy to meet Newton, his favorite player. And his wish came true.

