



Meet Sabrina Britt, wife of NFL star Kenny Britt. Kenny and Sabrina are college sweethearts who met while attending Rutgers University.

In an interview with Wedding Style Magazine, Sabrina recounts how confident Kenny was when he was courting her back in their college days at Rutgers.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Sabrina said, “He’d come right up to me, even when I was talking to some other guy, and tell me he was going to marry me someday.”

As a result, Kenny’s prediction came true!! Sabrina has been by Kenny’s side for 11 years and the couple has been married for the past five. They tied the knot on February 24th, 2012.

The couple has two kids together, a daughter and son. Also, Kenny has a son from a previous relationship.

Here’s a video below of Sabrina dishing on the pros and cons of being married to an NFL player.

Kenny Britt is currently playing wide receiver for the NFL’s New England Patriots. He played college football at Rutgers and was drafted by the Tennessee Titans with the 30th overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. Also, he played for the St. Louis – Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns.

On March 31st, 2014, Britt signed a one-year deal with the St. Louis Rams. The contract was worth $1.4 million with $550,000 guaranteed on the condition that he made the Rams 53-man roster. Britt re-signed with the Rams on a two-year, $9.125 million contract on March 13, 2015.

On March 9th, 2017, Britt signed a four-year, $32.5 million contract with the Cleveland Browns. After disappointing season, Kenny was released by the Browns on December 8th, 2017. On December 13th, 2017, Britt signed a two-year contract with the New England Patriots.