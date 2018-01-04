Divine Reunion: College Classmates Learn They’re Also Long Lost Biological Brothers! (Video)
Watch: Magic Johnson And Isiah Thomas Get Emotional While Finally Reconciling Their Strained Friendship! (Video)
Tavis Smiley Speaks Out About PBS’ Sexual Harassment Allegations: “They Made A Huge Mistake!” (Video)
Adorable: LeBron James’ Daughter Zhuri Perfectly Impersonates Her Dad Reacting To Referee Calls During Game! (VIDEO)
Jamie Foxx Celebrates 50th Birthday Party With Katie Holmes! (Video)

Kenny Britt’s Wife Sabrina Britt



Meet Sabrina Britt, wife of NFL star Kenny Britt. Kenny and Sabrina are college sweethearts who met while attending Rutgers University.

In an interview with Wedding Style Magazine, Sabrina recounts how confident Kenny was when he was courting her back in their college days at Rutgers.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Sabrina said, “He’d come right up to me, even when I was talking to some other guy, and tell me he was going to marry me someday.”

As a result, Kenny’s prediction came true!! Sabrina has been by Kenny’s side for 11 years and the couple has been married for the past five. They tied the knot on February 24th, 2012.

The couple has two kids together, a daughter and son. Also, Kenny has a son from a previous relationship.

Here’s a video below of Sabrina dishing on the pros and cons of being married to an NFL player.

Kenny Britt is currently playing wide receiver for the NFL’s New England Patriots. He played college football at Rutgers and was drafted by the Tennessee Titans with the 30th overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. Also, he played for the St. Louis – Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns.

On March 31st, 2014, Britt signed a one-year deal with the St. Louis Rams. The contract was worth $1.4 million with $550,000 guaranteed on the condition that he made the Rams 53-man roster. Britt re-signed with the Rams on a two-year, $9.125 million contract on March 13, 2015.

On March 9th, 2017, Britt signed a four-year, $32.5 million contract with the Cleveland Browns. After disappointing season, Kenny was released by the Browns on December 8th, 2017. On December 13th, 2017, Britt signed a two-year contract with the New England Patriots.


Photo Source/Credit: Kenny Britt

SEE ALSO:

Check Out These Related Post

Watch: Dwayne Wade And Gabrielle Union Kick Off The #VacationCrewChallenge While Vacationing In Ital...
NBA Star Mike Conley Responds To People Saying His Young Son Is Not His Child Because The Baby Is 'T...
NFL Wives Connect On Facebook To Support Each Other On Their Husbands' Long-Term Health Challenges! ...
NFL Star Teddy Bridgewater’s Girlfriend Erika Cardona Authors New Children's Book Titled, ‘Little Be...
Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Party While On Vacation In Mykonos, Greece! (Video)
Tyrese And Wife Samantha Gibson Speak On Haters, Finding The Right Woman, Their Marriage And More. (...
Ex-NFL Star Kerry Rhodes And Wife Nicky Whelan File For Divorce After Less Than 6 Months!!! (Video)
Adorable: LeBron James’ Daughter Zhuri Perfectly Impersonates Her Dad Reacting To Referee Calls Duri...

Check Out These Stories

Leave A Comment

Leave a Comment