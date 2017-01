TheBallerLife.com has learned that Tennis champ and future legend Serena Williams just got engaged to the co-founder of the popular website Reddit, and then announced it on his media platform. Serena took to her soon-to-be, 33-year-old hubby Alexis Ohanian’s website Thursday morning to break the news to the whole world in the form of a poem.

Watch the video below:

Congrats to the couple!