R&B singer and actress Kelly Rowland stopped by the TODAY” show recently and dished on starring in “Love by the 10th Date,” a new Lifetime movie. Rowland also talked about being a mom to her 2-year old son, Titan, and how her husband Tim Witherspoon and family are her biggest supporters as she juggles acting and music career.

Watch the video below….



Photo Source/Credit: Kelly Rowland