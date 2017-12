Two of the several women alleging s#xual misconduct against music mogul Russell Simmons, actress Natashia Williams-Blach and musician Sherri Hines, visited the “Megyn Kelly Show” and shared their painful stories.

Hines, who alleges Simmons r#ped her in 1988, says, “I just couldn’t believe I was violated like that.” Simmons is vehemently denying the claims.

Watch the interview below: