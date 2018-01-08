Actor Sterling K. Brown Thanks His Wife Ryan Michelle Bathe After Historic Golden Globes Win (Video)





After making history last night by winning the best performance in a TV series – drama at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, actor Sterling K. Brown thanked his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe during his acceptance speech before running out of time and getting cut off at the Emmy Awards. Brown made history by becoming the first black actor to win the TV lead actor drama category.

Watch the speech below…..

Sterling and his wife Ryan met while they were students at Stanford University as freshman living in the same college dorm.

During a recent interview on “The Talk,” Brown recounted how he had to work up a sweat to get the attention of Ryan.

Brown said: “We dated off and on in college, and then we broke up for three and a half years before we came back into each other’s lives. And she was on a treadmill working out, and I had this epiphany ‘I have to go tell this woman she’s the love of my life.’ … and she’s like ‘Well, I’m working out right now… I’m going to go on a run.’ So I’m dressed like this (not in workout clothes), and she starts running through Koreatown, and I start running along with her. Brother had to work. But it was work well worthwhile.”

In June 2007, Sterling and Ryan got married. They have two sons together.

Ryan Michelle Bathe is currently an actress, who graduated from Stanford University. She received a Master of Fine Arts from New York University. Bathe has had guest starring roles in a number of television shows, include ER, Half & Half, Girlfriends, Brothers & Sisters, and How I Met Your Mother. She was regular cast member during the second season of the ABC legal drama series Boston Legal playing attorney Sara Holt. From 2009 to 2010, she had a recurring role on the short-lived NBC medical drama Trauma, and in 2011 had starring role in the TV Land sitcom Retired at 35.[5] She had main roles in the independent films All About Us and April Moon. In 2012, Bathe co-starred opposite Katherine Heigl in the crime comedy film One for the Money. Later that year, she had a recurring role opposite her real life husband Sterling K. Brown in the Lifetime drama series Army Wives. In 2014, she was a female lead opposite Kevin Hart in the ABC comedy pilot Keep It Together. In 2016, Bathe was cast in a recurring role in the NBC drama series, This Is Us, also starring Brown.

Sterling K. Brown graduated from Stanford University in 1998 with an acting degree. Brown obtained his MFA from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.

Brown is known for playing Christopher Darden in The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, for which he won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. Brown is also known for his role as Roland Burton on the Lifetime Network drama series “Army Wives.” He currently stars as Randall Pearson on the critically acclaimed NBC drama, “This Is Us.” The role garnered Brown his second Emmy award, in 2017, for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and his first Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role.