Even tough we are a couple days late on this baby news, we still wanted to congratulate Pharrell Williams and his wife Helen Lasichanh on the birth of their triplets.

According to a representative for Williams, the couple has welcomed three new bundles of joy. Pharrell and Helen, who have been married since 2013, already have a son together named “Rocket.” The triplets’ names have not been announced.

