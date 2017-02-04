NFL Baller Quinton Spain Says he Was Drugged And Robbed By Two Women He Met In An Orlando Nightclub! (Details)

Singer Tank Pops The Big Question To Longtime Girlfriend Zena Foster… And She Said “Yes!” (Details)
TheBallerlife.com has learned that Tennessee Titans lineman Quinton Spain was the latest victim of the “Drugging Divas,” a team of women targeting rich guys and ballers in night clubs and drugging their drinks, and robbing them.

TMZ reports:

This time, officials say Spain met one of the “Divas” at an Orlando nightclub on January 27th — and she asked to go back his place. When they got there, the woman made Spain a drink — spiked it — and when he passed out, she jacked $113,000 in jewelry … including his gold chains and $40,000 Rolex watch.

Officials believe the suspect has been working with another woman in the area who has been doing the exact same thing — they’ve labelled the suspects the “Drugging Divas.” Officials are offering up a $1,000 reward for info leading to the arrest of the Divas.

Watch the video below for more details…

Ballers… you better be on the lookout for these Drugging Divas!!!!!

