He Deserves It: Barack Obama Goes Kitesurfing With Richard Branson While On Vacation! (Watch)





After getting rid of the most stressful job in the world to now retiring in his 50’s, Barack Obama must be on cloud 9 right now.﻿

After the inauguration of President Trump, Barack and Michelle Obama quickly jetted off on vacation to the British Virgin Islands, where he met up with Virgin Chief Executive Richard Branson. In the new video below, the former POTUS is seen living it up and having an good time kitesurfing in the nice, clear, blue waters of the British Virgin Islands.

Watch the video below…