Mother Of Joe McKnight’s 8-Year-Old Son Says Road Rage Killer Deserves Life In Prison! (Video)





Michelle Beltran Quick, the mother of the late Joe McKnight’s 8-year-old says the man who shot and killed the ex-NFL running back in a tragic road rage incident is a cold-blooded killer and should be locked up in prison in life.

Currently, Michelle Quick is married to NFL star Brian Quick. Mrs. Quick is currently cast member on the reality TV show, “WAGS LA.” Before marrying Brian, she was the girlfriend of Joe McKnight and they had a son together.

Watch the video below: