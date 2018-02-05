Floyd Mayweather Jr. Shows Off Another $100 Million Dollar Check He Received From Last Fight! (Video)
Lebron James Gets Emotional Watching His Wife Savannah, Kids And Friends Congratulating Him On Being The Youngest NBA Player To Score 30,000 Points! (Video)
LOL: Charles Barkley Fires Back At Lakers Fan Who Tweeted A ‘Krispy Kreme’ Joke About Him (Video)
NBA Baller Montrezl Harrell Explains Why He’s ‘Staying Single’ After Instgram Model Posted Pics Of His House & Car On Social Media After He Flew Her Out! (Video)
Robert Griffin III Proclaims His Love For Fiancee Greta Sadeiko: “I Love This Woman! (Video)

Mother Of Joe McKnight’s 8-Year-Old Son Says Road Rage Killer Deserves Life In Prison! (Video)



Michelle Beltran Quick, the mother of the late Joe McKnight’s 8-year-old says the man who shot and killed the ex-NFL running back in a tragic road rage incident is a cold-blooded killer and should be locked up in prison in life.

Currently, Michelle Quick is married to NFL star Brian Quick. Mrs. Quick is currently cast member on the reality TV show, “WAGS LA.” Before marrying Brian, she was the girlfriend of Joe McKnight and they had a son together.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Watch the video below:

SEE ALSO:

Check Out These Related Post

Check Out These Stories

Leave A Comment

Leave a Comment