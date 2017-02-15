Rachel Lindsay Speaks On Being ABC’s First African-American ‘Bachelorette’ In The Show’s Franchise History! (Video)
Sheinelle Jones’ Husband Uche Ojeh Surprises Her With Roses On The TODAY Show! (Video)
Wait, What? Anthony Anderson Says His Mom Taught Him How To Go ‘Downtown’ On The Ladies! (Video)
Steph Curry Speaks On Love And The Special Ladies In His Life! (Video)
Gabrielle Union Dishes On If Hubby Dwyane Wade Is A Good Dancer! (Video)

Sheinelle Jones’ Husband Uche Ojeh Surprises Her With Roses On The TODAY Show! (Video)



TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones got a big Valentine’s Day surprise yesterday after her husband of nearly 20-years, Uche Ojeh, brought her some roses while she was hosting live on the set.

Watch the video below…

Sheinelle met Uche when she was in college at Northwestern University. She said that she was a tour guide when Uche was in the high school. The couple got married in 2007. They have three children together.

Sheinelle’s husband Uche is currently working as a managing partner at UAO Consulting.

Sheinelle Jones is a journalist and news anchor working for NBC News and MSNBC. She is co-anchor of the Saturday editions of Weekend Today, a host of MSNBC Live, and a correspondent for all platforms of NBC News.

Photo Source/Credit: Sheinelle Jones

SEE ALSO:

Check Out These Related Post

Leave A Comment

Leave a Comment