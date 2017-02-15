



TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones got a big Valentine’s Day surprise yesterday after her husband of nearly 20-years, Uche Ojeh, brought her some roses while she was hosting live on the set.

Watch the video below…

WATCH: The best #ValentinesDay surprise! @SheinelleJones' husband brought her flowers on the show this morning. pic.twitter.com/CAyqUI77yT — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 14, 2017

Sheinelle met Uche when she was in college at Northwestern University. She said that she was a tour guide when Uche was in the high school. The couple got married in 2007. They have three children together.

Sheinelle’s husband Uche is currently working as a managing partner at UAO Consulting.

Sheinelle Jones is a journalist and news anchor working for NBC News and MSNBC. She is co-anchor of the Saturday editions of Weekend Today, a host of MSNBC Live, and a correspondent for all platforms of NBC News.

Photo Source/Credit: Sheinelle Jones