R.I.P. – Atlanta News Anchor Amanda Davis Dies After Suffering A Massive Stroke While At Airport! (Video)

TheBallerLife.com has learned with a heavy heart that Atlanta CBS news anchor Amanda Davis has died after suffering a massive stroke while at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport when she was rushed to a hospital.

Davis, 62, who was a television news anchor in Atlanta for more than 25 years, died around 9:30 p.m. at the hospital on Wednesday surrounded by family. She was on her way to San Antonio to attend her step dad’s a funeral.

