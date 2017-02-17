Ice Cube Talks 25 Year Wedding Anniversary To Wife Kim, Family, And New Movie ‘Fist Fight.’ (Video)





Actor, rapper and filmmaker Ice Cube has been very busy as of late making his promo rounds to promote his new movie ‘Fist Fight, which hits theaters tonight, February 17th, 2017.

Ice Cube, real name Oshea Jackson, stopped by the “The View” and the “TODAY” show and talked about his 25 year wedding anniversary to his wife Kim and dished on his new comedy “Fist Fight,” where he plays a tough-as-nails teacher who challenges a fellow teacher to an after-school fight. Can you believe…he says the climactic fight scene took eight days to shoot.

