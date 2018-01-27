Floyd Mayweather Jr. Shows Off Another $100 Million Dollar Check He Received From Last Fight! (Video)





Yesterday, boxing legend Floyd “Money” Mayweather shared his $100 million dollar guarantee check he received from his fight against Conor McGregor. This is the second $100 million dollar check Mayweather has shared to his social media pages.

Along with the photo of the $100 million check, Mayweather wrote:

“Some say there’s a difference between being smart and intelligent. Everyone knows that common sense isn’t so common, but when it comes to being wise beyond years it’s proven I’ve got the Midas touch. It’s simple math, being 50-0 lets you know I READ my opponents just as clear as you can READ this $100,000,000 check. I stay getting checks like this, I will always have the last laugh!?

According to Forbes, Mayweather’s career earnings before the his fight with UFC champ Conor McGregor totaled approximately $700 million. After the fight, Mayweather reportedly earned over $300 million…. launching Mayweather to over $1 billion for career earnings, a mark reached only by two other elite, iconic athletes: Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods, who both earned about $1.5 billion over the course of their careers.