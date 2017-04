Known for his break out roles in “Straight Outta Compton” and “Kong: Skull Island,” Corey Hawkins visited the “TODAY” show and talked about playing an ex-Army Ranger fighting terrorists in “24 Legacy,” and revealed the advice “24” star Kiefer Sutherland gave him about the role. He also talked about meeting Dr. Dre and his Broadway role in “Six Degrees of Separation.”

Watch the interview below…