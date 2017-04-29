Daymond John Speaks On His Recent Engagement To Fiancee Heather Taras, Prenups, His Successful Career & More! (Video)
Congratulations: Ciara and Russell Wilson Welcome Daughter Sienna Princess! (Details)



TheBallerLife.com would like to congratulate R&B singer Ciara and her NFL baller husband Russell Wilson on the birth of their new baby girl, Sienna Princess Wilson.

The happy parents, who married in July 2016, welcomed Sienna Princess Wilson on Friday, April 28, according to the couple’s matching Instagram posts. Their adorable baby girl weighed in at 7 lbs., 13 oz.

Sienna is the first child for the NFL star quarterback Russell. Ciara, 31, has a 2-year-old son Future Zahir, from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

