After an uncovered letter was posted online from Steve Harvey to his staff in which the daytime talk-show host complains about being “ambushed” by his staff, Harvey spoke to “Entertainment Tonight” exclusively by phone, and while he feels he could have done a better job conveying his message to the staff, he is unapologetic about what he asked for.

Watch the video below…

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Photo Source/Credit: Steve Harvey