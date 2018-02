During a recent segment on the “Steve Harvey Show,” Entertainment Tonight’s Nischelle Turner dished on how she missed out on the opportunity to possibly date rapper Common.

In the segment, Nischelle reveals that when Common expressed interest in her, they played “reindeer games” by flirting back and forth, and when she finally got enough nerve to ask him out, he was already dating someone.

Watch the quick video clip below:

In case you did not know, Common started dating CNN”s Angela Rye. They have been in a relationship for a good minute now.