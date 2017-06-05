Rapper 2 Chainz Talks Marriage With His Wife Kesha, Kids, Rap Collabs And Giving Back To His Community! (Video)
LeBron James Speaks On How Spending Time With His Family Keeps Him Grounded Between Playoff Games! (Video)
Alicia Jay, The 6’6″, 35-Year-Old Woman Crowned The ‘World’s Tallest Virgin,’ Speaks On Why She Won’t Have S*x Until Marriage! (Video)
‘Basketball Wives’ Star Aja Metoyer Responds To Claims That She’s A Certain NBA Player’s ‘Break Baby Mama!’ (Video)
Actress Regina King Reflects On Her Movie & TV Career On ‘227’, ‘Friday’ And ‘Boyz N The Hood’ & More! (Video)

Watch: NBA Star Steph Curry Dances With His Two Daughters Riley And Ryan Before Game 2 Of The 2017 NBA Finals! (Video)



Watch NBA star Steph Curry dancing with his two daughters Riley and Ryan before getting ready for Game 2 of the 2017 NBA Finals.

Steph’s team the Golden State Warriors went on to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2….we guess the pre-game family dance party worked after all.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Watch the video below…

Also, Curry sat down with “Good Morning America’s T.J. Holmes and discussed his family and life off the court as well as his wife Ayesha’s comments after game six of last year’s 2016 finals.

SEE ALSO:

Check Out These Related Post

Check Out These Stories

Leave A Comment

Leave a Comment