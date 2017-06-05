Watch: NBA Star Steph Curry Dances With His Two Daughters Riley And Ryan Before Game 2 Of The 2017 NBA Finals! (Video)





Watch NBA star Steph Curry dancing with his two daughters Riley and Ryan before getting ready for Game 2 of the 2017 NBA Finals.

Steph’s team the Golden State Warriors went on to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2….we guess the pre-game family dance party worked after all.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Watch the video below…

Also, Curry sat down with “Good Morning America’s T.J. Holmes and discussed his family and life off the court as well as his wife Ayesha’s comments after game six of last year’s 2016 finals.