NFL Star Richard Sherman Keeps His Promise And Gives A Full College Scholarship To H.S. Student Who Improved Her Grades! (Details)





TheBallerLife.com has learned that NFL star Richard Sherman has made good on his promise he made to a Virginia high school student named Hershai James when he promised that he would give her a full college scholarship if she raised her grades and became an honor roll student in school.

Hershai James, a senior at Varina High School, met the Seahawks star at the Celebrity Waiter Dinner and Football Camp, which benefits the Excel to Excellence Foundation. The foundation aims to help students falling behind in their education and society. ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW Sherman told James that if she became an honor roll student, he would personally fund a scholarship for her college education. She finished the year with a 3.0 GPA. Sherman said, “It goes back to knowledge is power and if you have knowledge you’re going to be as powerful as you ever want to be,” Sherman said. “Nobody stops anybody from reading and educating themselves. James will enroll at Norfolk State next fall.

Richard Sherman graduated from Dominguez High School in 2006 as a scholar-athlete, where he was salutatorian (ranked second) in his high school class with a 4.2 GPA. Sherman received an athletic scholarship to attend Stanford University, where he played for the Stanford Cardinal football team from 2006 to 2010.

Sherman was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft with the 154th overall pick. On May 7th, 2014, the Seahawks and Sherman agreed to a 4-year, $57.4 million contract extension.