In a new interview on ESSENCE’s “Kitchen Table Talk,” “The Breakfast Club’s” DJ Envy and his wife Gia Casey opened up about infidelity and how they overcame Envy cheating in their marriage.

In case you did not know, DJ Envy found himself in the midst of a major marriage breakdown back in 2013 when he went live on air and called his wife Gia and publicly confessed and apologized for cheating on her with another woman.

Since that time, Envy and Gia have worked very hard on their relationship and been able to keep their marriage alive and make it even stronger.

Watch the video below…

You can watch the full interview below….

