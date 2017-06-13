Congratulations: Ice Cube Receives A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame! (Video)





TheBallerLife.com would like to congratulate rapper turned actor/movie producer Ice Cube on receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on Monday.

Ice Cube’s star was unveiled outside the Musician’s Institute, where fans and heavy hitters from the music and movie industries gathered to celebrate Ice Cube’s accomplishments.

Ice Cube thanked his family for always supporting him throughout his lengthy career. He also thanked music producer Dr. Dre and his father for being a constant role model in his life.

Rapper WC, who formed Westside Connection with Ice Cube, spoke at the ceremony, calling Ice Cube a “musical genius.”