



After “Black Panther” debuted this past weekend, the movie’s new breakout star Winston Duke sent social media into a frenzy. With the likes of actor Idris Elba fresh off the market, women are now flocking to the 6’4 inch Hollywood heart-throb.

With “Black Panther” being Duke’s first feature film he’s starred in, a lot of new fans are now curious about Winston’s background.

Here’s 5 quick facts below about Winston Duke:

1. Winston Duke is a Tobagonian actor, whose rise to fame is coming from starring as the character M’Baku, leader of the Jabari Tribe, in the new “Black Panther” movie.

2. Duke, 31, was born on November 15th, 1986 in Argyle,Tobago and immigrated to the U.S. with his mother and sister when he was nine years old.

3. He started acting in theater productions for Portland Stage Company and Yale Repertory Theatre before being cast in Person of Interest.

4. Duke is an alumnus of the BA Theatre program at the University At Buffalo. He recently graduated from the Yale School of Drama with his MFA in Acting in 2013. At Yale, he became close friends with fellow actor and current “Black Panther” co-star Lupita Nyong’o.

5. Before starring in “Black Panther,” he had a number of recurring roles on TV programs including “Major Crimes,” “The Messengers,” “Person of Interest,” and “Modern Family.”

In a recent sit down interview with People.tv, Duke revealed how he landed his breakout role in “Black Panther.

Watch the video clip below:

After being thrust Into Hollywood limelight from his breakout role, a lot women are now wondering if Winston Duke is a single bachelor or has a girlfriend/wife.

After a little digging, we found some photos on Winston’s social media pages of him spending some quality time with a special lady friend. We do not know and can’t confirm if Winston is currently dating her or someone else at this time, but it does look like they have some type of special relationship.

Here are a few photos below of Winston and his lady friend.

