Jamie Foxx Celebrates 50th Birthday Party With Katie Holmes! (Video)





This past week, actor Jamie Foxx celebrated his 50th birthday party with rumored girlfriend – actress Katie Holmes….along with a bunch of celebrity friends.

ET reports:

Jamie has never publicly confirmed that he’s dating Katie, but there’s no doubt now after the way they celebrated his birthday Wednesday night.

Foxx celebrated his big day at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, and also performed for his guests onstage, an eyewitness at the bash tells ET. The eyewitness says Holmes sat with Foxx’s Django Unchained co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio, at a private table surrounded with a few friends to watch the performance.

Foxx apparently wasn’t shy when it came to their rumored relationship. According to our eyewitness, the Oscar-winning actor sang along to a song with “I love you” lyrics and looked directly into Holmes’ eyes.

Other celebrities in attendance were DiCaprio’s best friend Tobey McGuire — who at one point, our eyewitness notes, stood on the booth and sang along with the music — and Snoop Dogg, who had his own table. Foxx also called up the rapper to perform with him on-stage. Ice Cube and Ludacris also performed at the soiree.

“Jamie definitely was looking and smiling at [Holmes] the majority of the night,” another eyewitness tells ET of the rumored couple’s interaction at the party, though noted that they didn’t show any PDA. “Even when on stage he would look over and point at her and then smile. She would smile back. They sat together at the table for about 30 minutes together until she left with Leo.”



