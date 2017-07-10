Ex-NFL Star Clinton Portis Admits He Contemplated Killing One Of His Financial Advisers After Losing Nearly All Of His Multi-Million Dollar Fortune. (Video)
Heartfelt: NFL Star Dak Prescott Opens Up About His Mother Passing Away From Colon Cancer And His Ready Raise Rise Campaign! (Video)
7 Professional Athletes Who Made Millions, But Lost It All (Video)
Pharrell Williams Talks Raising Infant Triplets And New Movie “Despicable Me 3.”
Rapper Drake Brings Sports Reporter Rosalyn Gold-Onwude As His Date To The 2017 NBA Awards Show! (Video)

Kobe Bryant Dishes On Baby #3 Bianca, Wife Vanessa And Life With All His Girls! (Video)



While enjoying his retirement and making guest appearances, retired NBA star Kobe Bryant sat down with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour and opened up about his 7-month old baby girl Bianca, life at home with his three girls and gushed over his wife Vanessa’s maternal instincts.

Watch the video below…

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Bryants’ first child, a daughter named Natalia Diamante Bryant, was born in 2003. Their second daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, was born in 2006. In early December 2016, Vanessa gave birth to their third daughter named Bianka.


Photo Source/Credit: Vanessa Bryant

SEE ALSO:

Check Out These Related Post

Check Out These Stories

Leave A Comment

Leave a Comment