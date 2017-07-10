Kobe Bryant Dishes On Baby #3 Bianca, Wife Vanessa And Life With All His Girls! (Video)





While enjoying his retirement and making guest appearances, retired NBA star Kobe Bryant sat down with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour and opened up about his 7-month old baby girl Bianca, life at home with his three girls and gushed over his wife Vanessa’s maternal instincts.

The Bryants’ first child, a daughter named Natalia Diamante Bryant, was born in 2003. Their second daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, was born in 2006. In early December 2016, Vanessa gave birth to their third daughter named Bianka.



