NBA Star Trevor Ariza And Metta World Peace Host 3rd Annual Ariza Elevated Game & Awards! (Video)





Los Angeles, CA – July 8-9, 2017 marked the third year of the Ariza Elevated Game & Awards (AEGA), in support of NBA player Trevor Ariza’s youth-centric non-profit organization which is a philanthropic initiative that supports and honors high school athletes within the Los Angeles community. In honor of ESPY’s, the Ariza Game & Awards are held every year on the weekend before the biggest award show in sports.

Sponsored by Cabeau, TIGIT and Banc of California, the 3rd annual celebrity basketball game was held at Taft Charter High School in Woodland Hills this past weekend. This year’s game was co-hosted by NBA Player Metta World Peace. Due to a mandatory organized team camp by Houston Rockets, Trevor was unable to attend his annual game; however, Celebrity Entrepreneur Tai Lopez stepped in and served as the coach for Team Trevor against Team Metta.

With the event powered by The Powerhouse Agency, the game tipped off with a huge success once again. Many celebrities supported this great cause by donating their time to play in the game including Jake Paul (Disney’s Bizzardvark), ScHoolboy Q (recording artist), Omarion (recording artist), Cameron Boyce (Disney’s Descendents), Terrell Owens (NFL), London on da Track (Music Producer), Riele Downs (Nickelodeon’s Henry Danger), Pooch Hall (Showtime’s Ray Donovan), Melvin Gregg (Actor/Celeb YouTuber), JC tha Barber (Celeb Barber), Kyle Massey (Disney’s That’s so Raven/Cory in the House), Dribble2Much (Celeb street baller), Brittney Elena (MTV’s Wild’NOut), BDot (NBA impersonator), Austin McBroom (Celeb YouTuber), Spoken Reason (recording artist), Robert Ri’chard (Actor/Coach Carter) and Donovan Carter (HBO’s Ballers). Grammy Award-winning Recording Artist Eric Bellinger graced the crowd with the National Anthem before the game.

The half-time was also filled with celebrity performances by Actress & Recording Artist Cierra Ramirez performing her new single ‘Faded,’ as well as Social Media Celebrity and Recording Artist DeStorm performed his hit single ‘Tsunami.’ Media Maven Karen Civil and NBA TV host Ro Parrish from the hit show Shaqtin A Fool MC’d the game. Other celebrities and athletes also came out to support the cause including: Nick Young (LA Lakers), Demar DeRozen (Toronto Raptors), Joe Torrey (Actor), Ray Diaz (TV Land’s Lopez), Erika Costell (Celeb YouTuber), Martinez Twins (Celeb Youtubers), Chance Sutton (Celeb Youtuber), Thomas Barbusca (Fox’s The Mick) and more. Celebrity DJ’s Red Cup Nation provided the music entertainment.

Even with the summer heat over 102 in the valley on Saturday, fans still came out and packed out the gym to see their favorite celebs play in the game. Over 100 Kids from YMCA and Project Fly organizations were given the VIP treatment to the game with VIP tickets, lunch from Blaqhaus and meet & greet with the players. The game started off with Team Metta in the lead and as it looked like the game was over in the 4th quarter, it was Team Ariza/Lopez that turned the game around and finished the game with a win of 64-59.

All the celebrity players went home with custom backpacks from Sprayground filled with gifts including: sneakers from Nike, custom socks by Savvy Socks, food from Blaqhaus, candy by CandyVixen, custom photos by Ipic Booth, shirts by Superb, travel pillows by Cabeau, Massage by Lady Vixen and portable chargers by TIGIT. Milla’s Event Rentals also provided the relaxed atmosphere in the VIP Players Lounge before and after the game.

The following day on July 9th, The Ariza Elevated Game Awards ceremony took place at the Hilton Hotel in Universal City. Hosted by NBA TV Host Ro Parrish, eight awards, scholarships (by Cabeau Travel) and letterman jackets (by M&B Athletic Apparel) were awarded in different sports categories to senior male and female high school recipients who have excelled in athletics and academics while overcoming tumultuous life challenges. Several celebrities and public figures attended and presented awards to the students along with telling their story of adversity and triumph, including: Actor Robert Ri’chard, Grammy Executive Jeriel Johnson, NBA TV Host Ben Lyons , Grammy Award winning Music Producer Harmony Samuels, Family Fued’s Executive Producer Gerald Washington and Ariza Elevated’s Executive Director Alex Parker. Every nominated student had a compelling story of triumph over adversity and left a inspirational impact on everyone.

As the Ariza Game & Awards continues to grow, Trevor’s hope and goal is to be able to honor and award a student in every high school in the Los Angeles District.