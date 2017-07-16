Wait, What? Did Jennifer Lopez Hire A Private Investigator To Follow Her New Boyfriend Alex Rodriguez?? (Video)





Did Jennifer Lopez actually hire a private investigator to follow her new boyfriend Alex Rodriguez??

Well, according to Us Magazine, J.Lo reportedly hired a private investigator to follow boyfriend Alex Rodriguez around to make sure he was not cheating after she started worrying about their relationship being “too good to be true.”

As you probably already know, this reportedly didn’t go over well with A-Rod. Us Magazine reports, “He found out and they had a huge fight… but they’re working through it.”

